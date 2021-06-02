FBI says Russia-linked REvil responsible for JBS cyberattack
The FBI identified ransomware group REvil on Wednesday as the entity responsible for the cyberattack that forced key US meat producer...Full Article
The cyberattack that disrupted operations at JBS, the world's largest meat supplier, is now attributed to a Russia-linked..
Watch VideoA ransomware attack on one of the world’s largest meat processors has become yet another cyber-incident affecting..
(RFE/RL) -- A ransomware attack on JBS, the world's largest meat processor, has forced some operations to stop production and is..