People Of Color Twice As Likely To Die After Traumatic Brain Injury

People of color are more than twice as likely to die after a traumatic brain injury as white people, according to a new retrospective review from Oregon Health & Science University.
The study published in the journal Frontiers in Surgery.
In the report, "Racial and Ethnic Inequities in Mortality During Hospitalization for...
