For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's Tiananmen Square, nearly erasing what happened from the collective consciousness. Now it may be Hong...Full Article
China's silencing of Tiananmen Square Massacre spreads to Hong Kong
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong
FOXNews.com
For years, China has quashed any discussion on the mainland of its bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing's..
-
China's silencing of Tiananmen tributes extends to Hong Kong
SeattlePI.com
-
Hong Kong's Tiananmen museum shuts down amid investigation
SeattlePI.com
-
Tiananmen Square museum in Hong Kong shut after three days
euronews
-
Organizers of Tiananmen Massacre vigil reopen museum in Hong Kong for people to learn more about the incident and pay tributes to victims
Upworthy
More coverage
HK activists plead guilty over 'illegal assembly'
Reuters - Politics
Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was among four people who pleaded guilty on Friday of participating in an illegal assembly..