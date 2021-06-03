Syria denies Bashar Assad's vaccination with Sputnik V

Syrian Ambassador to Russia Riyad Haddad denied his own statement about Sputnik V vaccination for President of Syria Bashar al-Assad. “Some media outlets reported my erroneous statements during the [St. Petersburg International Economic] Forum,” the diplomat explained a couple of hours after his statement about Assad's vaccination. Haddad said that in fact, Assad did not need to be vaccinated, because he had already had COVID-19 and recovered from it.