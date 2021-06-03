Canada-led nations demand reparations from Iran for Ukraine flight's downing
Published
A group of countries led by Canada said Thursday they've made a claim for reparations against Iran over its downing of a Ukraine jetliner.Full Article
Published
A group of countries led by Canada said Thursday they've made a claim for reparations against Iran over its downing of a Ukraine jetliner.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Opening such an investigation would test a system of global co-operation Pressure is growing for an impartial..