Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul media day
Published
At Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul media day, both fighters will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon.Full Article
Published
At Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul media day, both fighters will answer questions from the media Thursday afternoon.Full Article
A Youtuber went the distance with one of the greatest fighters in boxing history, but social media is skeptical of the bout’s..
Mayweather faces YouTube star and social media personality Logan Paul in Miami, Florida: here's how to watch, the cost, and whether..