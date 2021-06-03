Psaki calls Fauci 'undeniable asset' after Chinese lab leak emails
Published
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday called Dr. Anthony Fauci “an undeniable asset” despite emails that have exposed his...Full Article
Published
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday called Dr. Anthony Fauci “an undeniable asset” despite emails that have exposed his...Full Article
White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Dr. Anthony Fauci as an “undeniable asset” to the country during the pandemic,..