Former friend of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner fears he will dodge justice

Former friend of Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner fears he will dodge justice

New Zealand Herald

Published

A former friend of the prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case says he fears Christian Brueckner will escape punishment as German officials are moving too slowly.Brueckner, a convicted paedophile, was named as the main suspect...

Full Article