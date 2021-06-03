'I was inside its mouth': Florida man attacked by alligator while swimming in river
Published
The 25-year-old man was hunting for prehistoric shark teeth and says it's a miracle he's even alive.Full Article
Published
The 25-year-old man was hunting for prehistoric shark teeth and says it's a miracle he's even alive.Full Article
A Tampa man is recovering after an alligator attacked him during a dive along the Myakka River.
Jeffrey Heim, 25, was attacked in the Myakka River, according to local reports.