Arctic sea ice thinning twice as fast as thought, study finds
Published
Less ice means more global heating, a vicious cycle that also leaves the region open to new oil extractionFull Article
Published
Less ice means more global heating, a vicious cycle that also leaves the region open to new oil extractionFull Article
Scientists are concerned that some parts of the Arctic could become ice-free by 2040
The polar bear has been listed as a threatened species since 2008 due to sea-ice loss attributed to a warming..