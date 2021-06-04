Facebook suspends former US President Donald Trump's account for two years
Published
Facebook suspends former US President Donald Trump's account for two years, until at least January 2023.Full Article
Published
Facebook suspends former US President Donald Trump's account for two years, until at least January 2023.Full Article
Facebook Suspends Trump for 2 Years , in Response to Oversight Board Ruling .
Former President Donald Trump's continued..
The former US President claimed that his election loss was 'rigged' in a string of social media posts as rioters stormed the..