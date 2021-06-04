Facebook Suspends Donald Trump's Accounts For 2 Years

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoFacebook says it will suspend former President Donald Trump’s accounts for two years following its finding that he stoked violence ahead of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection.

"At the end of this period, we will look to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has receded. We will evaluate external factors,...

