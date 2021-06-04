Nigeria bans Twitter after company deletes President Buhari's tweet
The Nigerian government says it has "indefinitely suspended" Twitter's operations in the country, the Ministry of Information and...Full Article
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government said Friday it was suspending Twitter indefinitely in Africa’s most populous..
