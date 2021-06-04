Top German Cardinal Offers Resignation Over Child Abuse

Watch VideoA leading German cardinal and confidant of Pope Francis, Cardinal Reinhard Marx, offered to resign Friday over the Catholic Church's “catastrophic" mishandling of clergy sexual abuse cases, declaring in an extraordinary gesture that the scandals had brought the church to “a dead end."
The archdiocese of Munich...
