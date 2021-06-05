A federal judge has overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. US District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday (local time) that the...Full Article
US judge overturns California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons
