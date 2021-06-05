News24.com | Drake Bell charged with attempted child endangerment
Drake Bell pleaded not guilty to misdemeanour charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in court this week.Full Article
Former 'Drake & Josh' star Drake Bell has been arrested on alleged attempted child endangerment charges, as he has denied all..
The former child star is expected to appear in a pre-trial hearing on June 23