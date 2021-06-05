2 SDPD Detectives Killed in Wrong-Way Collision in San Ysidro
Published
Two San Diego police officers were among the three people killed Friday morning in a head-on collision after a car drove on the wrong...Full Article
Published
Two San Diego police officers were among the three people killed Friday morning in a head-on collision after a car drove on the wrong...Full Article
A married couple, who were both San Diego Police detectives, was among the three people killed in a fiery wrong-way collision in..
Three people were killed, including two San Diego Police officers, in a fiery wrong-way collision in San Ysidro on Interstate 5 on..