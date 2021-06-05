Kawhi Leonard delivers in clutch as LA Clippers force Game 7 against Dallas Mavericks

Kawhi Leonard delivers in clutch as LA Clippers force Game 7 against Dallas Mavericks

Upworthy

Published

Kawhi Leonard scored 12 of his 45 points in the fourth quarter, and the LA Clippers played with urgency to beat the Mavs 104-97 on...

Full Article