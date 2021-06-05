Ex-Child Actor Drake Bell Accused Of Child Endangerment
Bell, 34, pleaded not guilty on Thursday in a Cleveland courtroom to a felony charge of attempted endangering children and a misdemeanor charge.Full Article
Former 'Drake & Josh' star Drake Bell has been arrested on alleged attempted child endangerment charges, as he has denied all..
The former child star is expected to appear in a pre-trial hearing on June 23