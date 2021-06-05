Mayweather vs. Paul weigh-in results: Logan Paul outweighs Floyd Mayweather by over 34 pounds
Logan Paul will have a massive size advantage over Floyd Mayweather after Mayweather vs. Paul weigh-ins Saturday evening.Full Article
Logan Paul was very happy after finding out he’d weighed in over two stone heavier than Floyd Mayweather for their exhibition..