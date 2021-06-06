Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving lead James Harden-less Nets to Game 1 win
No James Harden, no matter. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had big games, leading the Nets to a 115-107 victory over the Bucks on...Full Article
The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 115-107, despite losing James Harden to a hamstring injury. Harden is not expected..