Donald Trump gave a wild 90-minute comeback speech on Saturday night – but social media was more interested in his pants.Social media users were convinced that Donald Trump was wearing his pants backwards during his big comeback...Full Article
Was Donald Trump wearing his pants on backwards during comeback speech?
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Did Donald Trump Wear His Pants Backwards? Kriss Kross Memes Have Already Begun
The Wrap
Donald Trump spoke in front of the Republican party in North Carolina on Saturday, rehashing his typical talking points and bashing..