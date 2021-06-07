At least 30 people have been killed after two express trains collided in southern Pakistan.Full Article
At least 30 people killed after two express trains collide in Pakistan
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Many killed as two trains collide in southern Pakistan: Officials
Al Jazeera STUDIO
At least 30 passengers killed after two express trains collide in Sindh province, the Associated Press reports, citing police and..
Two express trains collide in southern Pakistan, killing at least 30
New Zealand Herald
Pakistan train crash: Imran Khan orders investigation
Khaleej Times
More coverage
Pakistan: At least 25 killed in train crash in Sindh province
Deutsche Welle
Two express trains have collided in southern Pakistan, killing at least 25 passengers, authorities said. The cause for the accident..