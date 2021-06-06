Global G7 deal may let Amazon off hook on tax, say experts
Published
Exclusive: communique from ministers suggests deal only applies to ‘profit exceeding a 10% margin’, which could rule out AmazonFull Article
Published
Exclusive: communique from ministers suggests deal only applies to ‘profit exceeding a 10% margin’, which could rule out AmazonFull Article
The G7 richest nations have reached a landmark deal to squeeze tax havens and back a minimum global corporate tax of 15%, to end..
The Group of 7, representing some of the world's richest nations, are within touching distance of a historic deal to close the net..