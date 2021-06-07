Harry and Meghan's choice of 'Lilibet Diana' loaded with significance
Published
"I think that a lot of people are saying, quite rightly that this is a form of olive branch to the royal family," historian Andrew Roberts said.Full Article
Published
"I think that a lot of people are saying, quite rightly that this is a form of olive branch to the royal family," historian Andrew Roberts said.Full Article
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their son Archie Harrison – no ‘Archibald’, no long strings of historical names..