A driver in Canada plowed a pick-up truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in an attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims, local police said on Monday.Authorities said...Full Article
Canadian police say Muslim family targeted by deadly attack, killing four
