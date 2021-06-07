US approves first new Alzheimer's drug in almost two decades
The United States approved a drug called Aduhelm to treat patients with Alzheimer's, the first new medicine against the disease in almost two decades.Full Article
Watch VideoGovernment health officials on Monday approved the first new drug for Alzheimer's disease in nearly 20 years,..
The FDA has until Monday to decide whether to approve the first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly two decades. Two big studies of the..