iPad widgets are coming to iOS 15: Apple's revamped multitasking features from WWDC
Published
Apple unveiled iPadOS 15 at WWDC 21, and new features include revamped multitasking and widgets.Full Article
Published
Apple unveiled iPadOS 15 at WWDC 21, and new features include revamped multitasking and widgets.Full Article
Today's WWDC keynote event saw Apple introduce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, all of which have..
For its new mobile and desktop OSes, Apple is overhauling the Safari user interface to be more compact and allow for better..