WWDC 2021: Apple's biggest announcements, from iOS 15 to new ways to use FaceTime
Published
The annual Worldwide Developers Conference also shows off new WatchOS 8, Apple Wallet, iMessage, Apple Maps and AirPods tricks.Full Article
Published
The annual Worldwide Developers Conference also shows off new WatchOS 8, Apple Wallet, iMessage, Apple Maps and AirPods tricks.Full Article
WWDC 2021 happened today, and as usual, Apple had a ton of news to announce at the event. Then again, with no hardware to announce,..