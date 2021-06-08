Ratko Mladić to hear final ruling on genocide conviction
Published
Hague court to rule on 10 offences for which ex-Bosnian Serb commander was given life sentence in 2017Full Article
Published
Hague court to rule on 10 offences for which ex-Bosnian Serb commander was given life sentence in 2017Full Article
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic will on Tuesday hear the decision on his appeal against his genocide conviction, in..
Former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic will on Tuesday hear the decision on his appeal against his genocide conviction, in..