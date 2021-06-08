New dinosaur species discovered in Australia, one of world's biggest
Published
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica.Full Article
Published
The plant-eating sauropod lived in the Cretaceous period between 92 million and 96 million years ago when Australia was attached to Antarctica.Full Article
A gigantic new species of dinosaur has been discovered in Australia's outback. According to palaeontologists. it has been..
Nearly HALF of Americans are convinced dinosaurs still exist in some remote corner of the world, according to a study.Researchers..