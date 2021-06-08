Mom of California boy found dead along Vegas trailhead last seen in Denver
Police in Las Vegas say a mother wanted in her 7-year-old son’s death was last seen checking into a hotel in Denver on May 31.Full Article
Las Vegas police looking for mother in the murder of her son who was found outside the city by hikers.
Las Vegas police and the FBI released new, digitally-enhanced photos of the boy who was found dead near a trailhead last week..