Apple's biggest WWDC 2021 announcements, in one handy list
Published
Apple's WWDC 2021 keynote had a whole bunch of news, including iOS 15, but there was no news of a new MacBook Pro or the M2 processorFull Article
Published
Apple's WWDC 2021 keynote had a whole bunch of news, including iOS 15, but there was no news of a new MacBook Pro or the M2 processorFull Article
WWDC 2021 happened today, and as usual, Apple had a ton of news to announce at the event. Then again, with no hardware to announce,..