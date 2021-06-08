Watch VideoA Senate investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has uncovered broad government, military and law enforcement missteps surrounding the violent attack, including a breakdown within multiple intelligence agencies and a lack of training and preparation for Capitol Police officers who were quickly...Full Article
Senate Report Says Major Failures Around Jan. 6 Attack
