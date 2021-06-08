Watch VideoVice President Kamala Harris is closing out her first foreign trip with a stop in Mexico. She'll be meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The Mexican leader has vowed to help the U.S. address issues at the border but has, in the past, blamed the Biden administration for increased migration. The White...Full Article
VP Kamala Harris Ends Diplomatic Trip With Stop In Mexico
