Ratko Mladić: ‘butcher of Bosnia’ loses appeal against genocide conviction
Judgment means 78-year-old former Bosnian Serb military chief will spend the rest of his life in prisonFull Article
Watch VideoU.N. appeals judges have upheld the convictions of former Bosnian Serb Military Chief Ratko Mladic for genocide and..
War crimes judges on Tuesday upheld the genocide conviction of former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic over the 1995..