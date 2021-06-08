Pfizer to Expand Vaccine Testing on Children Under 12
The drug company and its German partner BioNTech will enroll 4,500 young volunteers at more than 90 places in the US, Finland, Poland and SpainFull Article
KDKA's Amy Wadas has the latest on what Pfizer is doing.
UK medical regulators last week announced the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for use for 12 to 15-year-olds.