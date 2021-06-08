Man charged with murder in O.C. road rage shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos: DA
Published
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed charges against a couple suspected in the road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who...Full Article
Published
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed charges against a couple suspected in the road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who...Full Article
Prosecutors on Tuesday filed charges against a couple suspected in the road rage shooting death of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy..
Chris Holmstrom reports from Orange where people honoring the memory of 6-year-old Aiden Leos, shot and killed in a road rage..