Kim Kardashian Proves She Still Has Love for Kanye West in Birthday Message
Published
Amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian joined her family and took to social media by sharing a special message in honor...Full Article
Published
Amid her divorce from rapper Kanye West, Kim Kardashian joined her family and took to social media by sharing a special message in honor...Full Article
They may be getting divorced, but there's apparently no love lost between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian West wished estranged husband Kanye West a happy birthday amid their divorce.