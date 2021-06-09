Peace Accord In Colombia Has Increased Deforestation Of Biologically-Diverse Rainforest

Since the end of the long-running conflict in Colombia, large areas of forest have been rapidly converted to agricultural uses, suggesting the peace agreement presents a threat to conservation the country's rainforest, a new study from Oregon State University shows.
In 2016, Colombia officially signed a peace agreement ending...
Since the end of the long-running conflict in Colombia, large areas of forest have been rapidly converted to agricultural uses, suggesting the peace agreement presents a threat to conservation the country's rainforest, a new study from Oregon State University shows.