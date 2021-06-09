Jack Ciattarelli wins GOP primary in New Jersey governor's race
Jack Ciattarelli won the GOP primary in the New Jersey gubernatorial race Tuesday, defeating two other Republicans who had aligned...Full Article
New Jersey voters cast their ballots in Tuesday's primary election.
GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli addresses former cops and firefighters in Union County
Two of the three..