Man suspected of killing Canadian Muslim family was motivated by hate -police
Published
A man accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeted them in an attack...Full Article
Published
A man accused of killing four members of a Canadian Muslim family by running them over in his pickup truck, targeted them in an attack...Full Article
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday denounced the killing of four Muslim family members, run down by the driver of a..
Watch VideoAn apparent pickup truck attack that killed four members of an immigrant family in Canada drew denunciations from..