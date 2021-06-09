UK pushes for City of London to be exempt from G7 global tax plan
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is pushing for the City of London to be exempt from a new global minimum corporation tax system
UK said to be among countries pushing ‘for an exemption on financial services’
