Donovan Mitchell takes over, scores 45 to spark Utah Jazz rally in Game 1
Published
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell scored 32 of his 45 points in the second half to rally his team from a 13-point deficit in a 112-109...Full Article
Published
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell scored 32 of his 45 points in the second half to rally his team from a 13-point deficit in a 112-109...Full Article
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell scored 32 of his 45 points in the second half to rally his team from a 13-point deficit in a..
Watch as Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell scores 30 points for the second successive game during their 126-110 win over the Memphis..