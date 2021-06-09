US super-rich 'pay almost no income tax'
Published
US authorities probe leak claiming to show how billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay minimal or no income tax.Full Article
Published
US authorities probe leak claiming to show how billionaires including Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk pay minimal or no income tax.Full Article
Wealthiest Americans
Pay Almost No Income Taxes, , ProPublica Report Finds.
The report focuses on the 25 richest..
ProPublica obtained confidential tax documents filed with the IRS that revealed how some of the world's wealthiest have avoided..