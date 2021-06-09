Virginia teacher reinstated after speaking out against school pronoun policy
Published
Leesburg Elementary School teacher Byron "Tanner" Cross was placed on leave after he said he would not address students by their...Full Article
Published
Leesburg Elementary School teacher Byron "Tanner" Cross was placed on leave after he said he would not address students by their...Full Article
The Loudoun County Public Schools placed the teacher on leave after he delivered a speech disputing that a “biological boy can be..
In Virginia, an elementary school teacher was imposed administrative leave for objecting to the school district's proposed policy..
Physical education teacher Tanner Cross told board members the policy goes against his religion and is "abuse to a child."