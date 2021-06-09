Prosecutors Seek To Ban Navalny's Group

Watch VideoA Moscow court is expected Wednesday to outlaw the organizations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September.
Prosecutors have asked the Moscow City Court to designate Navalny's Foundation for Fighting...
