NBA playoffs 2021 - Chris Paul couldn't have drawn up a better scenario for the Phoenix Suns
Published
When Chris Paul negotiated his move to Phoenix, even he would have been hard-pressed to imagine it could go this well.Full Article
Published
When Chris Paul negotiated his move to Phoenix, even he would have been hard-pressed to imagine it could go this well.Full Article
Chris Paul is having an MVP caliber season with the Phoenix Suns. How far can he take them in the playoffs?
When Chris Paul made a move to Phoenix, even he would have been hard pressed to imagine it could go this well.