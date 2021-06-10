News24.com | India posts record new Covid deaths after data revision
Published
India has recorded a global record of more than 6 000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upward its data.Full Article
Published
India has recorded a global record of more than 6 000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours after one state dramatically revised upward its data.Full Article
On January 22, Indian Premier Narendra Modi buoyed the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) that had helped India..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) AFP/New Delhi India on Thursday recorded a global record of more than 6,000 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours..