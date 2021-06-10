Russian journalists see bad omen in Joe Biden cicada attack

Journalists of the Kremlin-run Rossiya 1 TV channel discussed the cicada attack on US President Joe Biden on the air of "60 Minutes" talk show. They called the incident, which took place before Biden's departure, a failure of US special services. “Biden came under a surprise attack from the air. The leader of a great nation was attacked by a cicada. A smile immediately disappeared from Joe's face,” TV presenter Olga Skabeeva said. She jokingly added that the insect may have been checked to see if it is a miniature drone of Russian special services. One of the experts in the studio, editor-in-chief of National Defense Magazine Igor Korotchenko лузе up a ball and said that Biden looked very weak when the incident happened.